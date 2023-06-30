Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.