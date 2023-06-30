Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $55,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 610,483 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $63,641,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 707,900 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 30,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,701. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

