J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY remained flat at $44.87 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

About J D Wetherspoon

Further Reading

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

