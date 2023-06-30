J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $38,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 500,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 178,822 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 15,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

