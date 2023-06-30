J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $1.32 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225,945. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.