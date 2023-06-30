J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 2,757,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,979. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

