IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.72

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 2141810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

