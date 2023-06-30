ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.94

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and traded as high as $79.84. ITOCHU shares last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 10,468 shares traded.

ITOCHU Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,029,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

