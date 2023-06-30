Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.00 on Monday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

