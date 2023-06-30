iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 8,459,464 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

