iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after buying an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.