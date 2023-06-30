iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,122. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

