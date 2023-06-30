iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 104,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,452. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

