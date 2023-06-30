iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,004,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.87. 174,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,816. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

