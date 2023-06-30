iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

