iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.08

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 108240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $764.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 255,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

