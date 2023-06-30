iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,938,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 803,430 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

