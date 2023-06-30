iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,658 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

