iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 275,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.