iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Boosted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 305,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 262,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

