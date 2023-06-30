iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. 908,634 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

