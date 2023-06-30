iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,089. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

