iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNFree Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,089. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.