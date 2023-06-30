iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.67

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.67 and last traded at $97.46, with a volume of 2057425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.