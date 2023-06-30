iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.99

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.92, with a volume of 649767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.78.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $323,903,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,269,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 878,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

