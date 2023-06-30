iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 429,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

