iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 237.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJR opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.