iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TKG Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

