iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.16. The company had a trading volume of 272,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.