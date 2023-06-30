iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.64

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $445.64 and last traded at $444.93, with a volume of 870346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,915,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

