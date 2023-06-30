iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

