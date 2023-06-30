iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

