iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Reduced by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.43. 139,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,752. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

