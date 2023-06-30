iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,274,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 72,419 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 145,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 497,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,129. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.