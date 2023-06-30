iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,533 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

