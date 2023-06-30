iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.