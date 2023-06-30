IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lessened by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $224.38. 263,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

