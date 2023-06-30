IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Announces Dividend of $0.07

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of LRND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.
About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
