IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0045 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $310,512.81 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

