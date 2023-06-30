IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $504.74 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $504.74 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

