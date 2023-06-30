Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,681 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 4,758 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $806.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

