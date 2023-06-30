Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIRK. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The business had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

