Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 30th (AEHR, AVVIY, BBAR, BLHWF, BTG, BVN, CCL, CWH, CYTK, DNN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 30th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $214.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $247.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $176.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $166.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.