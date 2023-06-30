Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.17. Approximately 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,041,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

