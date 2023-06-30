Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.72

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 5244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,450,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,421,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 215,901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

