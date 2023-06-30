Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 163,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,767. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

