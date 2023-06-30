Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

