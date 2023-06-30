Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 679.0% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 123,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102,171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

