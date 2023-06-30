Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 679.0% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BSCR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.