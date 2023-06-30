Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 15.4%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Free Report) fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 100,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 29,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inventus Mining Stock Up 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

