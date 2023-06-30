Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.04. 55,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

