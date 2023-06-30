International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

